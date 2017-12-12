Warriors' Nick Young: Suffers concussion in Monday's game

Young will not return to Monday's game against the Trail Blazers after suffering a concussion.

Young suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers and will need to pass through the concussion protocol before he will be able to return. At this time, he should be considered questionable for the Warriors' game on Thursday as the severity of the concussion is unknown. Updates should come out throughout the week regarding his status. Prior to the injury, Young played 13 minutes and recorded 12 points and two rebounds.