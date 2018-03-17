Warriors' Nick Young: Tallies 16 over 36 minutes
Young finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings.
The veteran sharpshooter had trouble finding the net on a consistent basis, but he still found his way to a second double-digit scoring effort in as many starts in place of Klay Thompson (thumb). Young drained a trio of treys for the second straight contest as well, but as customary, his contributions outside of the scoring column were typically modest. With Thompson set to miss several more games at a minimum, Young should continue running with the first unit for the foreseeable future, affording him value in deeper formats during the stretch run.
