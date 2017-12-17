Warriors' Nick Young: Will play Monday vs. Lakers

Young (concussion) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Lakers.

Young suffered a concussion late last week and had to sit out Thursday's game because of it. However, after going through a full practice Saturday, he's officially cleared the concussion protocol and will make his return to the court Monday. While Young could see a slightly elevated role with Steph Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) out, he'd still be nothing more than a three-point specialist for those in deeper leagues.