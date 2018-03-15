Warriors' Nick Young: Will start Wednesday
Young (hip) will start Wednesday against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Young will draw the start for the Warriors, and could see a large role as the Warriors are without usual starters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Young's averaging 24.3 minutes over his past three contests, and could continue to see an expanded role as Curry and Thompson will miss the next few games as well.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Contributes bench-high scoring total•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 16 points in win over Thunder•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Struggles from field in spot start•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Steps into starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...