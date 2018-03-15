Warriors' Nick Young: Will start Wednesday

Young (hip) will start Wednesday against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Young will draw the start for the Warriors, and could see a large role as the Warriors are without usual starters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Young's averaging 24.3 minutes over his past three contests, and could continue to see an expanded role as Curry and Thompson will miss the next few games as well.