Mannion (quadriceps) posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 win over G League Memphis.

After missing two straight games earlier in the week, Mannion returned to his typical role as G League Santa Cruz's starting point guard. The 19-year-old led the team in assists and was one of six players to reach double-digit points. Through seven games this year, Mannion has averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while connecting on 37.5 percent of his field goals.