Mannion is joining the Warriors on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old left Arizona after averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals during his lone collegiate season. He was drafted 48th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he'll spend much of the upcoming season in the G League.