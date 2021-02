Golden State head coach Steve Kerr confirmed last week that Mannion would report to the G League bubble in Orlando this month to play for the organization's affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Alex Espinoza of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mannion and Santa Cruz are scheduled to play their first game in Orlando on Feb. 10 versus the G League Ignite squad. The two-way rookie point guard will be joined in the bubble by 15-man roster players Jordan Poole and Alen Smailagic (knee).