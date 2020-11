Mannion was selected by the Warriors with the 48th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old left Arizona after averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals during his lone collegiate season. Mannion only shot 39.2 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep, and he figures to fill a reserve role if he makes the Warriors' roster.