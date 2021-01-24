Mannion played 10 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 127-108 loss to the Jazz, tallying eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and one steal.

With the Jazz building their lead to 40 with 9:37 remaining, head coach Steve Kerr summoned Mannion from the bench to join some of the Warriors' other deep reserves to finish out the blowout loss. Mannion did well to make the most of the opportunity, but the rookie second-round pick isn't expected to be rewarded with a regular rotation spot anytime soon. Instead, expect Mannion -- one of the Warriors' two two-way players -- to see most of his action at the G League level in 2020-21.