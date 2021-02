Mannion recorded 20 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 111-108 win over G League Canton.

Mannion put up 21 shots Wednesday, far more than any of his teammates, and his efficiency was suspect. However, he led the team in scoring and notched a double-double in the process. The rookie guard has hit 38.2 percent of his field goals this year, including 32.8 percent of three-pointers.