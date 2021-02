Mannion posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's 124-116 win over G League Westchester.

Mannion didn't play much in the NBA before the G League bubble started. However, the rookie second-round pick has made an immediate impact in the developmental league. He was one of four players to eclipse the 20-point threshold. Mannion has averaged 20.3 points per G League game, hitting 40 percent of field goals and 32.1 percent of three-pointers.