Mannion tallied four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and two steals across 18 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Warriors' 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

Mannion was bypassed for a spot in the starting five while Stephen Curry (tailbone) has been sidelined for the past three games, but the two-way rookie continues to see consistent playing time as the backup point guard behind Jordan Poole. He's received double-digit minutes in each of his eight games since returning from the G League bubble in Orlando, averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals. Barring an injury to another rotational guard, Mannion is unlikely to see his production and playing time rise much from this current level, but his role on the second unit at least appears to be secure.