Johnson will play for the Warriors' summer league team, Keith Schlosser of RidiculousUpside.com reports.

Johnson received a late G-League call-up from the Grizzlies last season, ultimately seeing action in four games. However, he was let go earlier this offseason and will now join the Warriors' entry in their upcoming summer league schedule. In 44 games with the G-League's Hustle, Johnson posted averages of 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.9 minutes. With a strong showing at summer league, Johnson could earn a training camp invite.