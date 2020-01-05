Spellman had 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3PT, 3-4 FT) in Saturday's loss to Detroit.

The Warriors suffered yet another loss, but it was an encouraging night for Spellman, who hit eight of 11 attempts from the field, including all four of his threes. He added five rebounds, four steals, one block and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench.