Warriors' Omari Spellman: Absent from injury report
Spellman (illness) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Spellman has missed the last two matchups while battling an illness, but he'll be back in action Tuesday. He'll likely see an uptick in playing time with Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (abdomen) sidelined.
