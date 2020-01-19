Spellman came off the bench Saturday and supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in the Warriors' 109-95 win over the Magic.

For the second game in a row, Spellman ceded his spot on the top unit to Willie Cauley-Stein and delivered an underwhelming outing off the bench. Playing on an expiring deal, Cauley-Stein could be trade bait ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, but until then, Spellman may struggle to see enough minutes to deliver useful numbers outside of 14-team leagues or deeper.