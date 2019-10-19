Warriors' Omari Spellman: Cleared to play
Spellman (back) is no longer on the injury report for Friday's exhibition against the Lakers.
Spellman was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to a tweaked back, but he's returned to health and will be available to take the court Friday in the preseason finale.
