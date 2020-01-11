Warriors' Omari Spellman: Draws first start of season
Spellman is starting Friday's game against the Warriors.
Spellman has been the hot hand off the bench of late, finishing in double figures in each of his last four matchups. He'll take the place of Willie Cauley-Stein in the starting lineup Friday evening.
