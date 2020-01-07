Spellman had 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-98 loss at Sacramento.

Spellman has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last three games, and he has responded averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over that span. Even though he will continue coming off the bench, Spellman will aim to extend his solid run of form Wednesday at home against the Bucks.