Warriors' Omari Spellman: Extends hot streak
Spellman had 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-98 loss at Sacramento.
Spellman has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last three games, and he has responded averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over that span. Even though he will continue coming off the bench, Spellman will aim to extend his solid run of form Wednesday at home against the Bucks.
More News
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Tallies season-high 23 points•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Scores 10 off bench•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: May not play due to illness•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Just misses double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...