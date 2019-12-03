Spellman scored 10 points (4-11 FG. 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT_ while adding nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-79 loss to the Hawks.

With Draymond Green sitting on the second night of a back-to-back and Kevon Looney only playing 15 minutes in his first game back from a hamstring injury, there was plenty of court time available for Spellman. The second-year big saw only 17 minutes Sunday with Green in the lineup, however, and his fantasy utility moving forward will likely depend on the health and fitness of the rest of the Golden State frontcourt.