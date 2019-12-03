Warriors' Omari Spellman: Just misses double-double
Spellman scored 10 points (4-11 FG. 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT_ while adding nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-79 loss to the Hawks.
With Draymond Green sitting on the second night of a back-to-back and Kevon Looney only playing 15 minutes in his first game back from a hamstring injury, there was plenty of court time available for Spellman. The second-year big saw only 17 minutes Sunday with Green in the lineup, however, and his fantasy utility moving forward will likely depend on the health and fitness of the rest of the Golden State frontcourt.
More News
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Labeled questionable•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Won't play Monday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...