Warriors' Omari Spellman: Labeled questionable
Spellman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Spellman was considered doubtful for the contest a day earlier, but he may have demonstrated enough progress at the Warriors' morning shootaround to get an upgrade in status. If Spellman is able to return from a one-game absence, he likely wouldn't be in store for much more than a 10-to-15-minute role off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Won't play Monday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Questionable to return•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Team option exercised•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Cleared to play•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...