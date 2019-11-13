Spellman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Spellman was considered doubtful for the contest a day earlier, but he may have demonstrated enough progress at the Warriors' morning shootaround to get an upgrade in status. If Spellman is able to return from a one-game absence, he likely wouldn't be in store for much more than a 10-to-15-minute role off the bench.