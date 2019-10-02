Spellman said Monday that he enters training camp at 275 pounds and is hopeful to reduce his weight another 10 pounds before the regular season begins, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from the Hawks in July, Spellman didn't start his tenure with the Warriors on the right foot after he admitted his weight ballooned to 315 pounds during the summer league. While it's encouraging that Spellman has since shed considerable weight, he'll still have to impress in camp and the preseason to ensure he opens the campaign as a member of the rotation. Spellman's odds of claiming a backup role in the frontcourt improved Monday after center Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) revealed he wouldn't be ready to play until at least November.