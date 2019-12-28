Warriors' Omari Spellman: May not play due to illness
Spellman may not play Friday against the Suns due to illness, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Spellman was held out of the first half of Friday's matchup, and the team will re-evaluate the forward at halftime to determine whether he'll be available for the final two quarters. Marquese Chriss and Jacob Evans could see more run the rest of the way if Spellman can't go.
More News
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Just misses double-double•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Labeled questionable•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Won't play Monday•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.