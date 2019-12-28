Play

Spellman may not play Friday against the Suns due to illness, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Spellman was held out of the first half of Friday's matchup, and the team will re-evaluate the forward at halftime to determine whether he'll be available for the final two quarters. Marquese Chriss and Jacob Evans could see more run the rest of the way if Spellman can't go.

