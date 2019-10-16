Warriors' Omari Spellman: Out Wednesday
Spellman won't play Wednesday against the Lakers due to a tweaked back, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Spellman reportedly tweaked his back during the Warriors' preseason contest Monday and will watch Wednesday's matchup from the sidelines. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, as the Warriors are likely just taking it easy during the final stretch of preseason action before the regular season officially begins Tuesday.
