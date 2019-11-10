Warriors' Omari Spellman: Questionable to return
Spellman is questionable to return Saturday against the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle.
The Warriors have been hammered by injuries this season and are dealing with another one Saturday with Eric Paschall ruled out shortly prior to the game due to a hip contusion. Spellman's absence stretches the team's depth still further.
