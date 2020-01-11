Spellman had 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-100 defeat at the Clippers.

Spellman is carrying a hot hand at the moment, and he extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to five games -- he is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from deep over that span. Based on his solid play of late, Spellman should remain in the starting lineup Sunday at Memphis.