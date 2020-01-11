Warriors' Omari Spellman: Remains hot in starting role
Spellman had 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-100 defeat at the Clippers.
Spellman is carrying a hot hand at the moment, and he extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to five games -- he is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from deep over that span. Based on his solid play of late, Spellman should remain in the starting lineup Sunday at Memphis.
More News
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Draws first start of season•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Extends hot streak•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Tallies season-high 23 points•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Scores 10 off bench•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Out Saturday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.