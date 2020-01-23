Warriors' Omari Spellman: Revived in loss
Spellman recorded 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes during the Warriors' 129-96 Wednesday night loss to the Jazz.
Spellman had been held under 10 points in three straight games ---including a three point dud on Monday --- prior to Wednesday's outing. He opened January on a hot streak from long range, but has since cooled considerably. Losers of 11 of their last 12 games, the Warriors could use a boom from Spellman. Until it comes he can remain on the wire.
