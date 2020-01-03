Spellman supplied 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.

Spellman snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring, including two scoreless showings during that stretch. The 22-year-old big man has made some minor improvements across most categories here in his sophomore season, but nothing substantial enough to warrant ownership beyond deeper leagues.