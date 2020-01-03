Play

Spellman supplied 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.

Spellman snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring, including two scoreless showings during that stretch. The 22-year-old big man has made some minor improvements across most categories here in his sophomore season, but nothing substantial enough to warrant ownership beyond deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories