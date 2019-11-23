Spellman finished with 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes of a 113-109 loss to Utah on Friday.

Spellman matched a career-high in points as he nearly sparked a comeback with his performance off the bench. Spellman did most of his damage from behind the arc, making all his attempts in an efficient shooting night. The second-year pro has now scored in double-digits in his last two games. He'll look to build off this performance against Oklahoma City on Monday.