Spellman will start at center during Saturday's preseason opener against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle

With Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) out, Spellman is one of the few center options remaining on the Warriors at this point in time. Spellman drew 11 regular season starts last year with the Hawks, averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block across 22.4 minutes.