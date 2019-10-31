Warriors' Omari Spellman: Team option exercised
The Warriors exercised the third-year option on Spellman's rookie contract Thursday.
Spellman has appeared in all four games for the Warriors this season, posting averages of 7.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and a combined 2.1 blocks/steals across 18.8 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Starting in first preseason game•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Looking to shed weight•
-
Warriors' Omari Spellman: Traded to Golden State•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Struggles in summer league opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.