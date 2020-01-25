Warriors' Omari Spellman: To share time at center
Spellman is expected to share starts at center with Marquese Chriss moving forward, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Spellman and Chriss will both see an uptick in minutes following a trade that sent Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas. Chriss draws the start Friday night against Indiana, though Spellman should also see a solid chunk of minutes. Kevon Looney also figures to factor into the mix once he returns from an abdominal injury.
