Warriors' Omari Spellman: Traded to Golden State
Spellman was traded to the Warriors on Monday in exchange for Damian Jones and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Just a year after being selected by the Hawks in the first round of the draft, Spellman is on the move to the Warriors, where he will join former college teammate Eric Paschall in the frontcourt. Spellman's rookie campaign was plagued by injury, but he did average 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 34.4 percent from behind the arc. Spellman still projects as a floor-spacing four or five, and he will have to compete with the likes of Alfonzo McKinnie and Paschall if he wants to get minutes in what is a fairly deep Golden State frontcourt.
