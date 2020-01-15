Warriors' Omari Spellman: Underwhelming in loss
Spellman tallied just 10 points and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Spellman was disappointing in the loss, contributing very little despite still playing 27 minutes. He has emerged as the surprise starting center for the Warriors and has been a top-40 player over the past two weeks. If you made the move to pick him up recently, you would be well-advised to overlook this performance and hope he can get things going again when the Warriors face the Nuggets on Thursday.
