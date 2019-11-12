Play

Spellman (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Spellman was held out of Monday's clash due to a left ankle sprain, and it doesn't appear that he's on track to return Wednesday, leaving Golden State extremely short-handed. Marquese Chriss would be in line for extended minutes at center if Spellman is officially ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories