Warriors' Omari Spellman: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Spellman (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Spellman was held out of Monday's clash due to a left ankle sprain, and it doesn't appear that he's on track to return Wednesday, leaving Golden State extremely short-handed. Marquese Chriss would be in line for extended minutes at center if Spellman is officially ruled out.
