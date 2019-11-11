Warriors' Omari Spellman: Won't play Monday
Spellman (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah.
Spellman suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's matchup, and he'll be forced to miss Monday's contest as a result. Marquese Chriss could see more playing time in Spellman's absence.
