Warriors' Omer Yurtseven: Drops out of rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yurtseven (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.
After signing a 10-day deal with Golden State on March 15, Yurtseven had appeared in each of the Warriors' previous five games and averaged 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per contest. Though Quinten Post (foot) joined Al Horford (calf) on the sideline for Monday's contest, the return of Kristaps Porzingis (back) from a one-game absence was enough to bump Yurtseven from the rotation.
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