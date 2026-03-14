The Warriors are expected to sign Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Golden State is turning to Yurtseven to provide immediate frontcourt reinforcement as the team navigates a brutal injury crisis. The Warriors' depth was decimated during Friday's loss to Minnesota, where Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (ankle) both exited early, joining Draymond Green (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) on the sidelines, so the Warriors were essentially left without a healthy center on the roster.