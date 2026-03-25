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Warriors' Omer Yurtseven: Re-signs with Warriors
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1 min read
Yurtseven signed a second 10-day contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
This is an expected signing for Golden State's depleted frontcourt. Across five appearances, Yurtseven has averaged 11.2 minutes per contest.
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