Warriors' Omri Casspi: Able to play Saturday
Casspi (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Casspi came into the game listed as probable, so this outcome was to be expected. The Warriors have had an injury-riddled month of December, which has allowed Casspi to average nearly 20 minutes per game, but as the team returns to health, Casspi will have trouble reaching that mark consistently.
