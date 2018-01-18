Warriors' Omri Casspi: Active and available Wednesday
Casspi will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Casspi was originally believed to be a healthy scratch Monday vs. the Cavaliers, but it sounds like it was more precautionary and coach Steve Kerr wanted to be extra careful with his return from a back injury. However, with both Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green out Wednesday, Casspi will be back in the lineup and could be forced into extended minutes while providing relief off the bench.
