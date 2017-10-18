Warriors' Omri Casspi: Aggravates ankle sprain in opener

Casspi tweaked his right ankle during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets and will not return.

Casspi sprained his right ankle in the team's preseason finale last Friday and he apparently aggravated it during Tuesday's opener. That's always concerning and he'll likely have additional tests performed after the game, which should give us a better indication if he'll miss more time. Casspi finished Tuesday's contest with two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound across four minutes. For the time being, consider him questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans.