Warriors' Omri Casspi: Available Saturday
Casspi (ribs) will be available for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Brusied ribs have resulted in Casspi missing three of the last four games, but he appears to be recovered from the issue heading into Saturday's contest. Kevin Durant (ribs) will be sidelined, so he could potentially see some extra minutes providing depth at small forward assuming he avoids any setbacks.
