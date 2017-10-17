Warriors' Omri Casspi: Available to play Tuesday
Casspi (ankle) is available to play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.
Casspi sprained his ankle during the team's preseason finale on Friday, but reportedly made enough progress over the weekend to be cleared to make his Warrior debut. Casspi looks to be a bit buried on the depth chart and will likely struggle to see significant minutes most nights, though Andre Iguodala's (back) absence Tuesday could provide a temporary uptick in playing time at the small forward spot.
