Warriors' Omri Casspi: Cleared for Monday vs. Cavs

Casspi (back) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casspi, Shaun Livingston (shin) and Andre Iguodala (hip) were all listed as probable heading into the contest, but as expected, all three members of the second unit will dress Monday. The back issue resulted in Casspi missing the Warriors' past two games, but he shouldn't face any restrictions against Cleveland. The veteran forward is averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 18.0 minutes per game over his three January appearances.