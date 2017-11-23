Warriors' Omri Casspi: Contributes 11 off bench Wednesday
Casspi went for 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and six rebounds across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.
Casspi was highly efficient with his limited minutes and is becoming an increasingly reliable source of scoring on the second unit. The veteran forward has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and has also provided strong work on the glass in both, averaging 7.0 boards in that pair of contests. Although his playing time is bound to fluctuate, Casspi remains a viable option for those in deep formats looking for some supplemental scoring and rebounding help.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Set to return Monday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable to play vs. Dallas•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Saturday vs. Memphis•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...