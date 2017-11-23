Warriors' Omri Casspi: Contributes 11 off bench Wednesday

Casspi went for 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and six rebounds across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.

Casspi was highly efficient with his limited minutes and is becoming an increasingly reliable source of scoring on the second unit. The veteran forward has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and has also provided strong work on the glass in both, averaging 7.0 boards in that pair of contests. Although his playing time is bound to fluctuate, Casspi remains a viable option for those in deep formats looking for some supplemental scoring and rebounding help.