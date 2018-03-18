Warriors' Omri Casspi: Day-to-day with ankle tweak
Casspi's ankle injury is now considered a tweak and he's been upgraded to day-to-day, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was announced earlier Saturday that Casspi was expected to miss around one week of action due to a right ankle sprain. However, it appears an MRI revealed just a tweak and the team is now listing him as day-to-day moving forward. Casspi still isn't going to play in Saturday's game against the Suns, but could then return ahead of Monday's tilt with the Spurs. With the likes of Klay Thompson (thumb), Steph Curry (ankle) and Kevin Durant (ribs) all dealing with multi-game absences, Casspi could see a sizable role once cleared.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out around one week•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't return vs. Kings•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Steps up with 15 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Will start Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...