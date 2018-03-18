Warriors' Omri Casspi: Day-to-day with ankle tweak

Casspi's ankle injury is now considered a tweak and he's been upgraded to day-to-day, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It was announced earlier Saturday that Casspi was expected to miss around one week of action due to a right ankle sprain. However, it appears an MRI revealed just a tweak and the team is now listing him as day-to-day moving forward. Casspi still isn't going to play in Saturday's game against the Suns, but could then return ahead of Monday's tilt with the Spurs. With the likes of Klay Thompson (thumb), Steph Curry (ankle) and Kevin Durant (ribs) all dealing with multi-game absences, Casspi could see a sizable role once cleared.