Warriors' Omri Casspi: Deemed doubtful for Tuesday
Casspi (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the Warriors' game Tuesday against the Pacers.
The doubtful designation suggests Casspi wasn't able to practice Monday, putting him on track for his fifth consecutive absence. He'll likely be joined in street clothes Tuesday by Kevin Durant (rib) and Chris Boucher (ankle), leaving the Warriors a little thin at the forward spot.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...