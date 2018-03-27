Warriors' Omri Casspi: Deemed doubtful for Tuesday

Casspi (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the Warriors' game Tuesday against the Pacers.

The doubtful designation suggests Casspi wasn't able to practice Monday, putting him on track for his fifth consecutive absence. He'll likely be joined in street clothes Tuesday by Kevin Durant (rib) and Chris Boucher (ankle), leaving the Warriors a little thin at the forward spot.

