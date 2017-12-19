Warriors' Omri Casspi: Double-double off bench Monday

Casspi scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-114 overtime win over the Lakers.

Draymond Green's shoulder injury has opened up more court time for Casspi, and he's responded with consecutive double-doubles while averaging 14.0 points, 10.0 boards, 2.7 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes over the last three games. Green isn't yet practicing, which makes his return date uncertain, and until he does get back into action Casspi should be a useful short-term fantasy asset.