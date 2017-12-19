Warriors' Omri Casspi: Double-double off bench Monday
Casspi scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-114 overtime win over the Lakers.
Draymond Green's shoulder injury has opened up more court time for Casspi, and he's responded with consecutive double-doubles while averaging 14.0 points, 10.0 boards, 2.7 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes over the last three games. Green isn't yet practicing, which makes his return date uncertain, and until he does get back into action Casspi should be a useful short-term fantasy asset.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Draws start Friday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Contributes 11 off bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...